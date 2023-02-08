Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers secure victory over North Shore Storm
The 10-1 win at home sealed the victory for the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers in the series against the North Shore Storm. Duluth Marshall won in 1-0 games.
The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Hilltoppers.
The Hilltoppers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.
Fianne Makela increased the lead to 9-1 early in the third period, assisted by Danica Mark.
Nina Thorson increased the lead to 10-1 late into the third assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Sarah Stauber.