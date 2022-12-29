Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers score twice in the third to beat Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers defeated the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Duluth Marshall pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ilsa Lindaman. Sarah Stauber assisted.

The Mustangs tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Madelyn Tinkle scored, assisted by Aubrey Cummins.

The Hilltoppers took the lead, after only 41 seconds into the third period when Hailey Cummins beat the goalie, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Nina Thorson.

Meredith Boettcher increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later.

The result means the fourth-placed Hilltoppers claimed a fifth win in a row, and at the same time the Mustangs' three game winning streak was broken.

Next up:

On Tuesday the Hilltoppers will play at home against the Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena, while the Mustangs will face the Wolfpack road at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.