Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers pull ahead in the third to defeat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers were victorious at home against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Duluth Marshall pulled away in the third, winning the game 1-0.

With this win the Hilltoppers have six straight victories.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Hilltoppers host Rock Ridge at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center and the Lumberjacks welcome the Moose Lake Area Rebels at 7 p.m. CST at Northwoods Ice Arena.