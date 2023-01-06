SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Rock Ridge Wolverines, making it seven in a row. They won 8-0 over Rock Ridge.

January 05, 2023 10:46 PM
Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Wolverines hosting the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center, and the Hilltoppers playing the Lumberjacks at 2 p.m. CST at Bemidji.