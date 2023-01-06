Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers keep on winning and now have seven straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Rock Ridge Wolverines, making it seven in a row. They won 8-0 over Rock Ridge.
It was smooth sailing for the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Rock Ridge Wolverines, making it seven in a row. They won 8-0 over Rock Ridge.
Next up:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Wolverines hosting the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center, and the Hilltoppers playing the Lumberjacks at 2 p.m. CST at Bemidji.