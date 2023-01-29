High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers got a shut out against Pine City Area Dragons

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers picked up a decisive road win against the Pine City Area Dragons. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

img_500237780_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 29, 2023 11:02 AM
Next up:

The Hilltoppers play against Northern Lakes on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Dragons will face Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center.