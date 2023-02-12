Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers clinch the series against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The 5-1 win at home sealed the series for the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The result means Duluth Marshall won in 1-0 games.

The Hilltoppers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Annie Bachand. Danica Mark assisted.

The Hilltoppers' Ilsa Lindaman increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Sarah Stauber.

The Hilltoppers' Nina Thorson increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Sarah Stauber.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first when Avery Lian scored, assisted by Sarah Stauber and Nina Thorson.

Hallie Klavu narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jorja Jusczak .

Nina Thorson increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later.