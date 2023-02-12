Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers clinch the series against Moose Lake Area Rebels
The 5-1 win at home sealed the series for the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The result means Duluth Marshall won in 1-0 games.
The Hilltoppers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Annie Bachand. Danica Mark assisted.
The Hilltoppers' Ilsa Lindaman increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Sarah Stauber.
The Hilltoppers' Nina Thorson increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Sarah Stauber.
The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first when Avery Lian scored, assisted by Sarah Stauber and Nina Thorson.
Hallie Klavu narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jorja Jusczak .
Nina Thorson increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later.