Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs and continue winning run

The game between the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers and the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs on Wednesday finished 3-1. The result means Duluth Marshall has five straight wins.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Hilltoppers will host the Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena and the Mustangs will play against the Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.