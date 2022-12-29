SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs and continue winning run

The game between the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers and the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs on Wednesday finished 3-1. The result means Duluth Marshall has five straight wins.

img_500209549_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 09:05 PM
Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Hilltoppers will host the Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena and the Mustangs will play against the Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.