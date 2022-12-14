Dodge County Wildcats' winning run ended after game against South St. Paul Packers

The Dodge County Wildcats' run of eight straight wins ended on the road against the South St. Paul Packers. Tuesday's game at Doug Woog Arena finished 3-2.

The Packers tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Lily Pachl scored.

The Packers took the lead two minutes into the period when Lily Pachl beat the goalie yet again.

The Packers increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Eva Beck found the back of the net, assisted by Alida Ahern and Alyiah Danielson.

Nora Carstensen narrowed the gap to 3-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Maysie Koch .

Next up:

The Packers travel to Chisago Lakes on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats. The Wildcats host Northern Tier to play the Stars on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.