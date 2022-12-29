Dodge County Wildcats win against Delano/Rockford Tigers – despite deficit
Ahead of the final period, the Delano/Rockford Tigers led 2-1. However, the Dodge County Wildcats changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 4-2.
The Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Nora Carstensen .
Kayleigh Olson scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Ava Reierson .
The Tigers made it 2-1 with a goal from Ava Reierson.
The Wildcats tied the score 2-2, after only six seconds into the third period when Nora Carstensen beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Abby Simons and Mady Krause .
Maysie Koch took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Nora Carstensen and Alyse Williamschen .
Nora Carstensen increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Abby Simons and Mollie Koch .
Coming up:
The Wildcats host Eden Prairie on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena. The Tigers visit Chisago Lakes to play the Wildcats on Thursday at 4 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.