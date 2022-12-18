Dodge County Wildcats victorious against Northern Tier Stars

The Dodge County Wildcats defeated the Northern Tier Stars 9-1 on Friday.

The visiting Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nora Carstensen . Abby Simons and Abby Zeitler assisted.

The Wildcats' Greta Petree increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Bryn Spreiter late in the first.

The Wildcats scored four goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

Nora Carstensen increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period, assisted by Maysie Koch .

Hannah Peterson increased the lead to 9-0 five minutes later, assisted by Kylie Meyer .

Taylor Kozak narrowed the gap to 9-1 four minutes later, assisted by Jaden Kozak.

Next up:

The Stars host the Buffalo Bison on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena. The Wildcats will face Rock Ridge on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome.