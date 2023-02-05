Dodge County Wildcats victorious against Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Dodge County Wildcats defeated the Armstrong/Cooper Wings 6-2 on Saturday.

The hosting Wildcats opened strong, early in the game with Maysie Koch scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Abby Simons .

The Wings tied the game 1-1 late into the first period when Ruby Monogue scored, assisted by Claire Riestenberg.

The Wildcats' Nora Carstensen took the lead late in the first, assisted by Maysie Koch and Zoe Heimer .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Wildcats.

Taylor Fruetel narrowed the gap to 5-2 early in the third period, assisted by Cara Cook.

Abby Simons increased the lead to 6-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Nora Carstensen and Maysie Koch.