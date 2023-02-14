Dodge County Wildcats secure victory over Winona Winhawks

The 9-0 win at home sealed the victory for the Dodge County Wildcats in the series against the Winona Winhawks. Dodge County won in 1-0 games.

The Wildcats opened strong, right after the puck drop with Greta Petree scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Zoe Heimer and Daisy Harens .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Maysie Koch scored the first goal, assisted by Abby Simons and Nora Carstensen .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Zoe Heimer halfway through the first period, assisted by Greta Petree.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 7-0, after only 30 seconds into the third period when Seraphina Ellinghysen scored, assisted by Grace Roethler and Taryn Wernecke .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period when Kylie Meyer netted one.

The Wildcats made it 9-0 when Nora Carstensen beat the goalie, late in the third. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.