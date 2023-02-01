Dodge County Wildcats couldn't stop Northfield Raiders' winning run

The Northfield Raiders and the Dodge County Wildcats met on Tuesday. Northfield came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Emerson Garlie found the back of the net.

Early, Ayla Puppe scored a goal, assisted by Grace McCoshen , making the score 2-0.

Wildcats' Nora Carstensen tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-1. Abby Simons assisted.

Emerson Garlie increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Isabelle Stephes and Ayla Puppe.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Raiders host Hutchinson at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena and the Wildcats welcome the Park Wolfpack at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena.