Detroit Lakes Lakers secure much-needed win

The Detroit Lakes Lakers have gone through a tough spell with a run of seven straight defeats. But after a 5-1 victory over the International Falls Broncos, things are looking brighter.

The Lakers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ella Larson. Hannah Larson and Brynn Erickson assisted.

Haley Stattelman scored in the second period, assisted by Ella Larson and Brynn Erickson.

Haley Stattelman then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, halfway through the second period, making the score 3-0. Jaelynn Jensen and Hannah Larson assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute of the third period when Haley Stattelman scored again, assisted by Rhett Zima.

Hannah Larson increased the lead to 5-0 three minutes later.

Taylor Burns narrowed the gap to 5-1 late into the third, assisted by Tirzah Carradice and Kylynn Glennie.

Coming up:

The Broncos travel to Prairie Centre on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Lakers host Northern Lakes to play the Lightning on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Walker Community Center.