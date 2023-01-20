Detroit Lakes Lakers have ended their losing streak after 1-5 vs. International Falls Broncos
The game between the International Falls Broncos and the visiting Detroit Lakes Lakers finished 5-1. Detroit Lakes' victory puts an end to a seven-game losing streak.
The game between the International Falls Broncos and the visiting Detroit Lakes Lakers finished 5-1. Detroit Lakes' victory puts an end to a seven-game losing streak.
Coming up:
The Broncos will travel to the Prairie Centre North Stars on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Lakers will face Northern Lakes on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Walker Community Center.