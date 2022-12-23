Detroit Lakes Lakers couldn't stop star-studded Crookston Pirates from winning

The Crookston Pirates and the Detroit Lakes Lakers met on Thursday. Crookston came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 15-0.

The Pirates increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Emma Laplante scored, assisted by Ashlyn Bailey.

The Pirates increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Jenna Seaver halfway through the first, assisted by Ashlyn Bailey and Brynley Coleman.

The Pirates' Parker Strand increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Grace Fischer.

The Pirates scored seven goals in second period an held the lead 11-0 going in to the second break.

The Pirates increased the lead to 12-0 within the first minute when Reese Swanson netted one again, assisted by Ashlyn Bailey and Brynley Coleman.

The Pirates increased the lead to 13-0 early into the third period when Kaylie Clauson beat the goalie, assisted by Reese Swanson.

Emmi Trostad increased the lead to 14-0 four minutes later, assisted by Ava Martin and Ashlyn Bailey.

The Pirates made it 15-0 when Emma Laplante scored, assisted by Parker Strand in the middle of the third. The 15-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Pirates were called for no penalties, while the Lakers received no penalties.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Monday. The Pirates will host the Mirage at 5:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens Arena - Warroad Holiday Invitational, and the Lakers will visit the Wildcats at 6:45 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 1 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Silver Division.