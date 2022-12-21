Detroit Lakes Lakers beat Morris/Benson Area Storm in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Detroit Lakes Lakers won 3-2 at home against the Morris/Benson Area Storm on Tuesday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kaydence Thorsteinson. Brynn Erickson and Hannah Larson assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Hannah Larson halfway through the first, assisted by Ella Larson and Kaydence Thorsteinson.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the second period when Charli Erdahl netted one.

The Lakers increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Haley Stattelman beat the goalie.

Karlie Bruns narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Kortney Sanasack.

Next up:

The Lakers play Crookston away on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center. The Storm will face Windom at home on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center - MBA Storm Holiday Classic.