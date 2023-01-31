Despite trailing behind St. Croix Valley Fusion, North St. Paul/Tartan TNT win in the end
The home-team St. Croix Valley Fusion were in control in the first period and led 2-0. The North St. Paul/Tartan TNT, however, turned things around and won the game 4-3.
The hosting Fusion started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Kendall Sundby scoring in the first period.
The Fusion increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Morgan Kivel scored, assisted by Alisha Latham and Oaklie Holldorf.
The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the TNT.
Riley Novak increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Emily Knoblauch and Nicole James .
Trinity Mittl narrowed the gap to 4-3 seven minutes later.