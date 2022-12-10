Delano/Rockford Tigers win over Pine City Area Dragons when Kayleigh Olson found the back of the net

The Delano/Rockford Tigers won 1-0 at home to the Pine City Area Dragons. The only goal of the game came from Kayleigh Olson , who got the winner in the first period.

The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kayleigh Olson.

Next up:

The Tigers host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Dragons visit Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum to play the Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.