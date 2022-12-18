SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Delano/Rockford Tigers score twice in the third to beat Willmar Cardinals

The Delano/Rockford Tigers defeated the Willmar Cardinals 2-0. The game was tied after two periods, but Delano/Rockford pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 18, 2022 11:02 AM
The Tigers first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Kayleigh Olson .

Ava Reierson increased the lead to 2-0 five minutes later, assisted by Kayleigh Olson.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Cardinals will host the Tigers at 5:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center and the Tigers will play against the Stars at 6 p.m. CST at River Lake Civic Arena.

