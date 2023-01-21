Delano/Rockford Tigers got a shut out against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Delano/Rockford Tigers picked up a decisive road win against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Kaelyn Wittwer scored the first goal assisted by Ava Reierson .

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Alaina Pettit netted one. That left the final score at 2-0.

Next up:

The Tigers play against Holy Family on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Dragons will face Marshall on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena.