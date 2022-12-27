Delano/Rockford Tigers couldn't stop star-studded Mankato East Cougars from winning

The Delano/Rockford Tigers and the Mankato East Cougars met on Monday. Mankato East came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-2.

Mankato East's Brielle Newton scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ava Reierson . Emma Treptau assisted.

The Cougars tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Kailey Newton scored, assisted by Emmy Schulz.

Tigers' Audrey Mcclurg tallied a goal early, making the score 2-1. Natalie Holmer assisted.

Brielle Newton tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by McKenzie Keller.

Brielle Newton took the lead five minutes later, assisted by McKenzie Keller and Ava Tibodeau.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Tigers hosting the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Gold Division and the Cougars visiting the Hilltoppers at 4 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Gold Division.