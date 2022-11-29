Davis' two goals net Minneapolis victory over Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

Minneapolis beat the hosting Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Monday, ending 5-3.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Julia Larson. Bella Thurston assisted.

Ana Davis scored early in the second period.

Seven minutes into the period, the Minneapolis players made it 2-1 with a goal from Celia Midtbo.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Finnley Betcher found the back of the net, assisted by Kaiva Pelecis.

The Jaguars narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Julia Larson beat the goalie again, assisted by Becca Brendalen.

Kylie Jones tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Kaysawn Carlson and Aaliyah Lawrence.

Savannah Forrest took the lead six minutes later.

Ana Davis increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later.

Next games:

The Minneapolis players plays against Holy Angels on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Jaguars will face Lakeville North on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden.