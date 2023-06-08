Darwitz, Bobrowski to take over Hill-Murray girls' prep program as co-head coaches

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — As one of the most renowned female hockey players and coaches that the State of Hockey has produced, Natalie Darwitz’s time on the unemployment line was expected to be brief.

Indeed, less than 48 hours after an unexpected departure from her post as the Minnesota Gophers’ associate head coach, Darwitz was announced as the new co-head girls’ hockey coach at Hill-Murray – one of Minnesota’s historical prep hockey powerhouse programs. She will work alongside Jake Bobrowski, who was Darwitz’s assistant coach when she led Hamline University to the NCAA Division III title game.

“Natalie and Jake have a long history of coaching together and bring to our program a relationship-driven approach and an impressive track record of success at the high school, Division III and Division I levels,” said Hill-Murray School president Melissa Dan, in a letter to families involved in the Pioneer girls’ hockey program. “I am excited about the fantastic opportunity this presents for our young women student-athletes.”

Darwitz and Bobrowski take over a Pioneers program that went 23-4-1 last season and was ranked second in the state among Class AA teams, before the Pioneers were bumped off by eventual state champion Gentry Academy in their section title game.

“I’m looking for great people to surround myself with, and I think this is a great fit,” said Darwitz, 39, in a phone interview with The Rink Live. “Some people might look at this as a step down for me, but the things I value in life are work-life balance and the people I’m around. I love hockey, and I want to grow the girls’ game the best way I can.”

Darwitz, who is the mother of two young boys, said that she expects a prep hockey schedule and a partnership with Bobrowski to fit her current life better than the more demanding schedule she maintained with the Gophers the past two seasons. And she added that the chance to coach alongside Bobrowski again is one she could not pass up.

Jake Bobrowski was part of a WCHA title team during his lone season as a Minnesota Gophers assistant and departed his home state in September 2022 to be the new head women's hockey coach at Elmira College in New York. Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics

Bobrowski coached with Darwitz for six years at Hamline and during the 2021-22 season when they were both part of Brad Frost’s Gophers staff. He spent last season at Elmira College in New York and coached the Eagles’ D-III women’s program to a 17-0-0 mark in their conference, but stepped down after one season. Darwitz said the pull of coaching back in Minnesota spurred his return.

“Jake did a great job out at Elmira, and I think at the end of the day…it was really hard for him to not be in Minnesota and be away from his family,” Darwitz said. “I think when this offer presented itself, and there was a possibility that Jake and I could do this together, to be reunited as a duo is something that I really value.”

Darwitz noted that both she and Bobrowski will have full-time employment at the school, in addition to their work with the Pioneers hockey program.

On Monday, Darwitz unexpectedly parted ways with her alma mater, with the U of M noting that she was no longer a member of the Gophers’ coaching staff. Neither Frost nor Darwitz would offer details on the circumstances surrounding her departure from the program. Sources have indicated to The Rink Live that the two had philosophical differences about the direction of the program.

The Gophers won a WCHA regular season title in 2021-22 with Frost, Darwitz and Bobrowski on the staff, and were WCHA tournament champions last season, advancing to the Frozen Four where they fell to Wisconsin in overtime in the national semifinals.