Crookston Pirates win at home against Thief River Falls Prowlers
The Crookston Pirates won when they visited the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Monday. The final score was 4-1.
The Crookston Pirates won when they visited the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Monday. The final score was 4-1.
The Pirates have now won six straight home games.
Next games:
The Pirates travel to East Grand Forks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Prowlers will face East Grand Forks on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.