Crookston Pirates win at home against Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Crookston Pirates won when they visited the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Monday. The final score was 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 09, 2023 09:48 PM
The Pirates have now won six straight home games.

Next games:

The Pirates travel to East Grand Forks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Prowlers will face East Grand Forks on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.

