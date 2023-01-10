Crookston Pirates win at home against Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Crookston Pirates won when they visited the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Monday. The final score was 4-1.

The Pirates have now won six straight home games.

Next games:

The Pirates travel to East Grand Forks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Prowlers will face East Grand Forks on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.