Crookston Pirates win at home against Rock Ridge Wolverines

The Crookston Pirates won the home game against the Rock Ridge Wolverines 8-2 on Friday.

The hosting Pirates took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Addison Fee. Jenna Seaver and Reese Swanson assisted.

The Wolverines tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Natalie Bergman late into the first, assisted by Mayme Scott and Katie Johnson .

The Pirates' Reese Swanson took the lead late into the first.

The Pirates increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Ashlyn Bailey scored, assisted by Cassie Solheim and Taylor Field.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Pirates led 7-2 going in to the third period.

The Pirates increased the lead to 8-2 within the first minute when Addison Fee found the back of the net again, assisted by Jenna Seaver and Brekken Tull. The 8-2 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

On Sunday, the Pirates will host the Broncos at 3 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena and the Wolverines will play against the Lakers at 1 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.