Crookston Pirates score twice in the third to beat West Fargo Packers

The Crookston Pirates defeated the West Fargo Packers 2-0. The game was tied after two periods, but Crookston pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Pirates first took the lead within the first minute of the third period, with a goal from Brekken Tull, assisted by Ashlyn Bailey.

Cassie Solheim increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third.

The Pirates have now won four games in a row.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as the Pirates host Northfield at 7 p.m. CST at Ralph Englestad Arena - Thanksgiving Tournament and the Packers visit Thief River Falls at 7 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena - Thanksgiving Tournament.