Crookston Pirates overcome disadvantage to win
The Crookston Pirates lagged behind ahead of the third period in their home game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks. But the team overcame the odds to win 3-1.
The Lumberjacks opened strong, right after the puck drop with Naomi Johnson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ellie Solheim and Millie Knott .
Taylor Field tied it up 1-1 late in the third period.
Cassie Solheim took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Addison Fee.
Brekken Tull increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Reese Swanson.
Next games:
The Pirates host East Grand Forks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center. The Lumberjacks will face East Grand Forks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.