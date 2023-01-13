Crookston Pirates in strong shape as they beat East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Crookston Pirates' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the East Grand Forks Green Wave on the road on Thursday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 3-1, meaning that Crookston now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The Pirates opened strong, right after the puck drop with Ashlyn Bailey scoring in the first period.

Ashlyn Bailey scored in the second period, assisted by Taylor Field.

Parker Strand then tallied a goal late in the second period, making the score 3-0.

Blake Schultz narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the middle of the third period.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Green Wave host Thief River Falls at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center and the Pirates welcome the Northern Lakes Lightning at 6 p.m. CST at Walker Area Community Center.