Crookston Pirates got a shut out against Detroit Lakes Lakers

The Crookston Pirates picked up a decisive road win against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The visiting Pirates opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Taylor Field scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Cassie Solheim and Ashlyn Bailey.

The Pirates increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Cassie Solheim scored, assisted by Ashlyn Bailey and Addison Fee.

The Pirates increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Emma Laplante in the middle of the first period.

The Pirates' Ashlyn Bailey increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Taylor Field.

The Pirates scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Taylor Field increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period, assisted by Addison Fee.

The Pirates made it 8-0 when Addison Fee netted one, assisted by Taylor Field and Cassie Solheim late into the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next games:

On Thursday the Lakers will play on the road against the Green Wave at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center, while the Pirates will face the Rams home at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center.