High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Crookston Pirates beat Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Crookston Pirates won their home game against the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Monday, ending 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:01 AM
The Pirates have now racked up six straight home wins.

Next up:

The Pirates will travel to the East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Prowlers will face East Grand Forks on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.

