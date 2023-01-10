Crookston Pirates beat Thief River Falls Prowlers
The Crookston Pirates won their home game against the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Monday, ending 4-1.
The Pirates have now racked up six straight home wins.
Next up:
The Pirates will travel to the East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Prowlers will face East Grand Forks on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.