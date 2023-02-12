Cretin-Derham Hall upsets Apple Valley on section tournament Saturday

Multiple girls section championship games are now set after a plethora of semifinal matchups were played on Saturday.

Section 1A:

No surprises came out of Section 1A's semifinal games as the top two seeds will now be battling it out in the championship match.

Top-seeded Dodge County defeated fourth-seeded Winona, 9-0, while No. 2 seed Albert Lea trounced third-seeded Waseca, 10-1. Morgan Goskeson and Hanna Austinson led the way for Albert Lea, with five points apiece. Multiple players earned points for Dodge County, with Ida Huber earning the three-save shutout.

Proctor/Hermantown’s Mya Gunderson gets tangled up with Albert Lea’s Keira Erickson while going for the puck during their Class A state tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

The Section 1A championship game between the Wildcats (16-8-2) and the Tigers (17-7-1) will be played on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Steele County Four Seasons Center in Owatonna. The two teams previously met in December with Dodge County winning, 4-2.

Section 2A:

Things got a little shaken up in Section 2A as No. 3 seed Hutchinson came up with a gritty 5-3 win over second-seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato. Addison Longie netted two goals for the Tigers while Kaiden Fitterer made 36 saves.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Mankato East remained strong in a 4-0 victory over fifth-seeded Waconia. Anna Rader earned the 7-save shutout for the Cougars.

Mankato East girls hockey warms up before their game against Orono at the 2022 Minnesota state tournament. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

The Section 2A semifinal is set for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Mankato East (19-6) previously defeated Hutchinson (12-14-1), 6-2, in early January.

Section 3A:

Everything went according to plan in Section 3A with top seeds Luverne and New Ulm winning their semifinal games.

Top-seeded Luverne posted an 8-1 win over fourth-seeded Windom, with Tenley Behr posting a team-high four points and teammate Izzy Steensma recording a hat trick, while netminder Mallory Von Tersch stopped 14 of 15 shots on goal.

Second-seeded New Ulm pulled off a narrow 1-0 victory over third-seeded Marshall in triple overtime. Michelle Smith netted the game-winner.

Tigers fall in 3OT to New Ulm to end their season, the girls left it all on the ice, so proud of the this team.

Seniors; us coaches are so proud of the women you have become and the impact you have left on this team& program. Regan, Digger & Kayta you will be so missed 🤍🖤🧡⛓️ pic.twitter.com/cqee34Ry2A — Marshall Girls Hockey (@MHSgirls_Hockey) February 12, 2023

The championship game between the Eagles and the Cardinals doesn't currently have a date, time, or place set on the MSHSL website. New Ulm (17-8-1) has played Luverne (20-6) twice this season, both resulting in 4-1 wins for the Cardinals.

Section 4A:

Section 4A held two quarterfinal matchups on Saturday. High seeds prevailed in all of the games.

Top seeds Simley (No. 1) and South St. Paul (No. 2) earned byes in the section.

South St. Paul players tap their sticks to the opposing team after the game concludes in the Class A state girls hockey quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Fouth-seeded Two Rivers (St. Paul Highland Park) earned a confident 6-2 win over fifth-seeded Visitation. Multiple skaters found the scoresheet in the match and the Riveters were a solid 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

Two Rivers (11-13-2) will play Simley (20-4-1) in the semifinal game set for Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The two teams have played twice this season, resulting in 7-0 and 7-1 wins for the Spartans.

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Chisago Lakes took a big 9-1 victory over sixth-seeded Red Wing. Ella Perreault netted two goals for the Wildcats while many other skaters had multi-point performances.

Chisago Lakes (15-10-1) will play South St. Paul (19-5-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul. The Packers previously defeated the Wildcats, 4-0 in mid-January.

Section 5A:

High-seeds again prevailed in all four of the quarterfinal games of Section 5A. First-seeded Holy Angels received a bye.

Fourth-seeded Minneapolis earned a narrow 4-3 victory over fifth-seeded Breck in overtime. Celia Midtbo scored the game-winner less than a minute into the extra frame.

Minneapolis (12-13-1) will play Holy Angels (19-5-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Richfield Ice Arena. The two teams have met twice already this season, both resulting in wins for the Stars (3-2 and 5-2).

Orono players rushed to celebrate with their goaltender following a 7-1 win over Mankato East in their opening game of the 2022 Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Orono came out with a big 7-0 win over seventh-seeded Pine City Area. Madelyn Kimbrel lead the team with four points while Celia Dahl earned the 7-save shutout.

Third-seeded Mound Westonka/SW Christian will also advance to the semifinals after a 2-0 victory over sixth-seeded Delano/Rockford.

The Whitehawks (18-8) will play the Spartans (18-3-4) on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Orono Ice Arena. The two teams met back in December, when Mound Westonka/SWC came out with a 2-1 upset over Orono.

Section 7A:

No surprises so far from Section 7A as both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will match up in the title game.

Top-seeded Proctor/Hermantown took a 4-0 win over fourth-seeded Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Izy Fairchild (Bemidji State) led the team with two goals while netminder Neelah McLeod had a 10-save shutout.

Second-seeded Duluth Marshall earned a 5-1 win over third-seeded Moose Lake Area. Nina Thorson and Sarah Stauber had a team-high of three points each and goaltender Ray Anderson stopped 16 of 17 shots on goal.

Marshall School Duluth girls hockey players celebrate after scoring a goal against Grand Rapids-Greenway at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Hilltoppers (20-6-1) will meet the Mirage (18-6-2) in the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. Last time the two teams met back in January, Proctor/Hermantown came out with the 4-3 win.

Section 8A:

The top two seeds will also be meeting in Section 8A as both first-seeded Warroad and second-seeded Crookston came out on top in the semifinal round.

Warroad earned a 9-2 victory over fourth-seeded East Grand Forks. Ms. Hockey semifinalist Rylee Bartz (St. Thomas) led the Warriors with five goals and two assists in the game.

Fargo North-South's Rylee Bartz closes in to score on Minot’s Jillian Ackerman during their North Dakota state girls hockey tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Farmers Union Insurance Center, Fargo. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Crookston earned a 5-0 win over third-seeded Thief River Falls. Addison Fee posted four goals for the Pirates while goaltender Kambelle Freije earned a 16-save shutout.

The Pirates (17-6-2) will match up against the Warriors (22-3-1) for the section title on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in Warroad. Crookston previously lost 8-1 and 6-1 to Warroad earlier in the season.

Section 1AA:

Upsets came into play in Section 1AA as the No. 1 seed Lakeville South lost 5-2 to fourth-seeded Northfield.

The other side of the bracket was also a very close game, with second-seeded Lakeville North narrowly escaping third-seeded Owatonna, 2-1. Addie Bowlby (Sacred Heart) tallied the game-winning goal on a shorthanded play while goaltender Kaia Weiland made 19 saves.

The Panthers (20-7) will meet up with the Raiders (20-7) for the championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Lakeville North previously defeated Northfield, 2-1, back in December.

Section 3AA:

The No. 1 seed has also been knocked out of the Section 3AA tournament as fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall came out with a 3-2 win over Apple Valley in overtime.

Abigail Broz was the hero for the Raiders, scoring about a minute into the extra period. Goaltender Grace Kemp stopped 21 of 23 saves in the game to knock off the top-seeded Eagles.

Cretin-Derham Hall skaters await the starting lineup announcement at Hockey Day Minnesota 2023. The Raiders defeated the Forest Lake Rangers, 4-1. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Second-seeded Rosemount took a narrow 2-1 win over sixth-seeded Eastview. Anna Shandorf netted the game-winner late in the third period. Natalie Kendhammer made 21 saves.

Rosemount (14-11-2) will play Cretin-Derham Hall (10-17) for the section title on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The two teams have not yet played each other this season.

Section 4AA:

Three of the four top seeds advanced in the Section 4AA quarterfinals.

First-seeded Hill-Murray put up a 4-0 win over North St. Paul/Tartan. Grace Zhan (Dartmouth) earned a 13-save shutout.

The Pioneers will play fifth-seeded East Ridge, who came out in a close 2-1 win over fourth-seeded Roseville/Mahtomedi. Bella Schmidt scored the game-winner for the Raptors and Annika Limpert made 19 saves on 20 shots.

Hill-Murray (22-3-1) will play East Ridge (15-10-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. The two teams haven't played each other this season.

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Stillwater earned a 4-0 win over Woodbury. Josie St. Martin (Ohio State) scored a hat trick in the game while Lily Timmons earned a 22-save shutout.

Second-seeded Gentry Academy had a 8-3 win over seventh-seeded White Bear Lake. Cara Sajevic (St. Thomas) and Grace Delmonico (St. Cloud State) posted 5-point nights.

Stillwater (19-7) will play Gentry (22-2) in the semifinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Aldrich Arena. The Stars have defeated the Ponies twice this season, 5-3 and 5-1.

Section 5AA:

Top-seeded Maple Grove earned a bye in Section 5AA, and they will face off against fourth-seeded Champlin Park/Coon Rapids as they earned a 5-3 win over fifth-seeded Rogers. CP/CR's Kylie Scott and Lily McKenzie both posted two goals each in the game.

Maple Grove (18-6-1) will play Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (17-7-2) on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. at Roseville Ice Arena. The Crimson won the previous matchup between the two teams, 4-2.

Maple Grove Crimson celebrate a goal by defender Maddie Elfstrand (16) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Second-seeded Centennial/Spring Lake Park earned a whopping 8-0 win over seventh-seeded Mounds View/Irondale. Noelle Hemr had a hat trick in the game and also tacked on two assists while netminder Kaitlin Groess earned a 15-save shutout.

Third-seeded North Wright County earned a 4-0 win over sixth-seeded Osseo/Park Center.

The RiverHawks (13-11-2) will play Centennial/SLP (19-6-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for the section semifinal game at 7 p.m. at Roseville Ice Arena. NWC previously lost to C/SLP the last time the two teams met in late January, 6-0.

Section 6AA:

There were two byes in Section 6AA, for top-seeded Edina (No. 2) and Blake (No. 1).

Fourth-seeded Wayzata fell to fifth-seeded Armstrong/Cooper, 5-3. Cara Cook and Abby Hanson both netted two goals in the game.

The Wings (8-18) will play the Bears (14-11) on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis. The two teams have not yet played each other this season.

Abby Garvin of Benilde-St. Margaret's warms up before a section quarterfinal game against Wayzata at the Parade Ice Garden. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's earned a big 7-0 win over sixth-seeded Hopkins/Park. Multiple skaters had points on the scoresheet while Mia Rooney posted a 9-save shutout.

The Red Knights (17-7-2) will play Edina (19-4-2) on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis. The Hornets previously defeated Benilde-St. Margaret's, 2-1, in January.

Section 7AA:

Top-seeded Andover earned a 4-1 win in the section semifinal game against fifth-seeded Elk River/Zimmerman. Madison Brown (St. Thomas) had a team-high two goals that night.

Andover players hold the trophy after winning the State Class AA Tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Grand Rapids-Greenway pulled off the 3-0 upset over second-seeded Blaine. Three different scorers found the back of the net while Riley Toivonen posted a 17-save shutout.

The Lightning (16-11) will play the Huskies (24-3) for the section title on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Proctor Ice Arena. Andover previously defeated GRG, 7-2, in January.

Section 8AA:

High-seeds reigned supreme in 8AA as top-seeded Moorhead earned a narrow 2-1 victory over fifth-seeded Brainerd/Little Falls. Bria Holm netted both of the goals for the Spuds.

Moorhead forward Bria Holm (4) Andover forward Nora Sauer (8) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Andover vs. Moorhead at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Second-seeded Roseau earned a 3-1 win over third-seeded Alexandria. Goaltender Jada Pelowski stopped 29 of 30 shots on goal.

Moorhead (19-8) will play Roseau (17-10) for the section title on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in Thief River Falls. The Spuds have beaten the Rams twice this season, 5-2 and 4-3.