Cretin-Derham Hall topples Forest Lake in first game of Hockey Day Minnesota weekend

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn — Forest Lake had a strong start to the very first game of Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 in White Bear Lake, but Cretin-Derham Hall scored four unanswered goals to come out with a 4-1 victory Thursday night at the outdoor rink.

"It's such a great environment. It was really cool that it started snowing in the third period too ... the kids said the ice was awesome and there was not one complaint the whole game about any of the facilities, it was phenomenal," said Cretin-Derham Hall head coach Tony Scheid .

"It's just such a great memory that we're all going to have," he added. "They played with enthusiasm and no fear. They're just a great group of kids."

Senior Ava Saxe scored just 40 seconds into the game for the Rangers on a play assisted by Hailey Stanius.

That's where Forest Lake's luck ran out.

The Raiders scored early in the second period on a goal from senior captain Lily Anderson , then tacked on a shorthanded goal from sophomore Hope Hadac for the 2-1 lead. Hadac got the puck along the boards, shook her defender, and proceeded to slide the puck behind the Rangers goaltender.

In the third period, Cretin-Derham Hall increased their lead as sophomore defender Stella Hadac netted the first goal of her high school career.

Senior Meredith Anfang then sealed the victory for the Raiders on an empty-net goal. Anfang and Anderson, both senior captains, posted two points apiece in the game.

The Raiders improved to 8-15 on the season while the Rangers fell to 8-13-2 overall. Forest Lake won the previous matchup between the two teams earlier this month 6-3.

"It was a blast, it was super fun, it was just a great experience," said Forest Lake head coach Andrew Richardson.

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Forest Lake 1

CDH: 0-2-2

FL: 1-0-0

First period scoring — 1. FL, Ava Saxe (Hailey Stanius) 0:40

Penalties — None

Second period scoring — 1. CDH, Lily Anderson (Isabelle Oelrich) 21:36; 2. CDH, Hope Hadac (unassisted) 30:58 (sh)

Penalties — CDH, McKenna Borene (hooking) 29:26

Third period scoring — 3. CDH, Stella Hadac (Meredith Anfang) 47:13; 4. CDH, Anfang (Anderson) 50:14 (en)

Penalties — None

Powerplay: CDH, 0/0; FL, 0/1

SOG: CDH, 23 (9-4-10); FL, 21 (9-6-6)

Goalie saves: CDH, Grace Kemp 20/21 (1GA); FL, Adria Haley 19/22 (3GA)