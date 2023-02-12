Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win against Apple Valley Eagles in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders come away with the close win over the Apple Valley Eagles on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Cretin-Derham Hall's Abigail Broz scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Molly Hentges scored the first goal assisted by Mazy Ryan .

Marie Moran then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Makayla Moran and Lilli DeFauw assisted.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period when Hope Hadac found the back of the net, assisted by Josephine Vance .

Cassandra Coffey tied the game 2-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Stella Hadac . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Abigail Broz scored the game-winner for the road team.