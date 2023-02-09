Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders victorious against Park Wolfpack

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders defeated the Park Wolfpack 8-2 on Wednesday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Hope Hadac . Delaney Schwab and Abigail Broz assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Hope Hadac halfway through the first, assisted by Abigail Broz.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Stella Hadac scored, assisted by Lily Anderson .

The Wolfpack's Lauren Osland narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Sam Miller.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Raiders.

Meredith Anfang increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period.

Lauren Osland narrowed the gap to 6-2 one minute later.

Delaney Schwab increased the lead to 7-2 one minute later, assisted by McKenna Borene .

Lauren Fisher increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Cassandra Coffey and Ava Perry .