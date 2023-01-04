Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders score twice in the third to beat East Ridge Raptors

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders defeated the East Ridge Raptors 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Cretin-Derham Hall pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Abigail Broz. Cassandra Coffey assisted.

The Raiders' Hope Hadac increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Delaney Schwab and Abigail Broz.

The Raptors' Allie Warner narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Addison Andre and Lily Fetch .

Allie Warner scored in the middle of the second period.

The Raiders took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Abigail Broz netted one again, assisted by Delaney Schwab.

Cassandra Coffey increased the lead to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Stella Hadac .

Coming up:

The Raiders play Forest Lake away on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Raptors will face Centennial/Spring Lake Park at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.