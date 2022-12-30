Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders reverse deficit to clinch victory
The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders were challenged and were behind by 0-2 after two periods in the game against the Roseau Rams. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for road-team Cretin-Derham Hall.
Cretin-Derham Hall's Abigail Broz scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Rams took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Maryn Byfuglien . Payton Remick assisted.
The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Payton Remick beat the goalie, assisted by Jasmine Hovda .
The Raiders narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period when Meredith Anfang scored, assisted by Lauren Fisher .
Lily Anderson tied the game 2-2 six minutes later.
Abigail Broz took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Lily Anderson.
Next up:
The Rams play Thief River Falls away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Raiders will face Apple Valley at home on Friday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.