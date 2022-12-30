Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders were challenged and were behind by 0-2 after two periods in the game against the Roseau Rams. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for road-team Cretin-Derham Hall.

Cretin-Derham Hall's Abigail Broz scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Rams took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Maryn Byfuglien . Payton Remick assisted.

The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Payton Remick beat the goalie, assisted by Jasmine Hovda .

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period when Meredith Anfang scored, assisted by Lauren Fisher .

Lily Anderson tied the game 2-2 six minutes later.

Abigail Broz took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Lily Anderson.

Next up:

The Rams play Thief River Falls away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Raiders will face Apple Valley at home on Friday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.