Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders overcome disadvantage to win

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders lagged behind ahead of the third period in their road game against the Roseau Rams. But the team overcame the odds to win 3-2.

Cretin-Derham Hall's Abigail Broz scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Rams took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Maryn Byfuglien . Payton Remick assisted.

The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Payton Remick scored, assisted by Jasmine Hovda .

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period when Meredith Anfang beat the goalie, assisted by Lauren Fisher .

Lily Anderson tied it up 2-2 six minutes later.

Abigail Broz took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Lily Anderson.

Next games:

The Rams travel to Thief River Falls on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Raiders will face Apple Valley on Friday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.