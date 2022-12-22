Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders couldn't stop star-studded Stillwater Area Ponies from winning

The Stillwater Area Ponies and the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders met on Tuesday. Stillwater Area came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-2.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Ponies led 6-0 going in to the second period.

The Ponies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

The Ponies increased the lead to 9-1 within the first minute of the third period when Kylie Ligday beat the goalie, assisted by Josie St. Martin .

Ava Perry narrowed the gap to 9-2 six minutes later, assisted by Delaney Schwab .

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Ponies will host the Mustangs at 4:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament and the Raiders will play against the Sabers at 1:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown.