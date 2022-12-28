Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders couldn't stop star-studded Shakopee Sabers from winning

The Shakopee Sabers and the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders met on Tuesday. Shakopee came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.

The hosting Sabers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Madelyn Docteur . Nadia Rylance and Mikayla Mccarvel assisted.

The Sabers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Annika Willmert beat the goalie, assisted by Hannah Grabianowski and Emma Heyer .

Meredith Anfang narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Cassandra Coffey.

Hannah Grabianowski increased the lead to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Emma Heyer and Rilee Nash .

Coming up:

The Sabers host the Lakeville South Cougars on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. The Raiders will face Chaska/Chanhassen at home on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.