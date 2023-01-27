Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders get things going. On Thursday, they played the Forest Lake Rangers and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Forest Lake walked away with 4-1.

Lily Anderson scored early into the second period, assisted by Isabelle Oelrich.

Late, Hope Hadac scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Stella Hadac increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Meredith Anfang .

Meredith Anfang increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Lily Anderson.

Coming up:

The Raiders host the Edina Hornets on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena. The Rangers will face Roseville/Mahtomedi at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.