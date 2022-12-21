Coulee Region Cyclones victorious against Rochester Mayo Spartans

The Coulee Region Cyclones defeated the Rochester Mayo Spartans 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Cyclones took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jaden Hammes. Anna Szymanski assisted.

The Cyclones' Brooke Borkenhagen increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Anna Szymanski and Ashlyn Praxel.

Mckenna Lafleur scored halfway through the second period.

Anna Szymanski increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jaden Hammes.

Sophia Sather narrowed the gap to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Claire Seims and Natalie Campbell .