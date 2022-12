The Coulee Region Cyclones picked up a decisive home win against the Winona Winhawks. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

Coming up:

The Cyclones host Rochester Century/John Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Onalaska Omni Center. The Winhawks will face Owatonna on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre.