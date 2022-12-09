Coulee Region Cyclones got a shut out against Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Coulee Region Cyclones picked up a decisive home win against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The hosting Cyclones took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Anna Szymanski. Brooke Borkenhagen assisted.

The Cyclones increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jaden Hammes in the first period.

3-0 came from Jaden Hammes who increased the Cyclones' lead, early into the second period.

Next games:

The Panthers play against Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Onalaska Omni Center. The Cyclones will face Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.