Cordes scores twice in Red Wing Wingers' win over Winona Winhawks

The Red Wing Wingers defeated the hosting Winona Winhawks 4-1 on Saturday.

The Wingers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Taya Cordes scored.

The Winhawks narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Avery Engbrecht halfway through the first, assisted by Ayanna King .

Tatum Zylka increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Allison Roe .

Taya Cordes increased the lead to 4-1 eight minutes later.

Next games:

The Winhawks travel to Hudson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hudson Sports & Civic Center. The Wingers host Gentry to play the Stars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.