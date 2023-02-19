Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Contingent of metro-area players among Minnesota Ms. Hockey finalists

The top-five contenders for the award have been revealed. Find out who has a chance to win the prestigious award in 2023.

A close up of a hockey player wearing a white, tan, and black jersey with the words 'Andover' on the front.
Ella Boerger competes in the 2022 state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 19, 2023 11:52 AM

The five finalists for the 2023 Ms. Hockey award have been announced.

Find out who has a shot of earning the prestigious title, which we will be give out at the Ms. Hockey Banquet on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

Ella Boerger, F, Andover:

Boerger, a two-time captain for the Huskies, has two state titles under her belt and currently has over 200 points in her four seasons with the team. Andover is 25-3 this season and has been a top team in Class AA, coming off a state title last year in 2022 when the Huskies went undefeated. Andover will be competing at the 2023 state tournament after defeating Grand Rapids-Greenway in the Section 7AA championship match, 11-1.

Boerger is committed to St. Thomas and has a team-high of 73 points this season in 26 games. The forward has 40 goals which includes nine on the power play, five shorthanded, and six game-winners. Boerger has only lost six games in her high school career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andover vs Minnetonka_0589.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Ms. Hockey semifinalist Ella Boerger has two state titles and over 200 points with Andover
The St. Thomas commit won state with the Huskies in 2020 and 2022 and has amassed over 200 points in four varsity seasons.
February 16, 2023 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Ellah Hause, D, Hill-Murray:

Hause is a two-time captain for the Pioneers and finished third in total points on the team as a defender. Hause posted 44 points in 23 games this year and was a part of the U18 Team USA team this winter. Hill-Murray finished its season with a 23-4-1 overall record after losing to Gentry Academy in the Section 4AA championship game.

The defender has played five varsity seasons for Hill-Murray and will play Division I at St. Thomas. Hause helped solidify the Pioneers as a top-three team in Class AA in 2022-23.

Suzy Higuchi, F, Blake:

Higuchi, a native of Saitama, Japan, has solidified herself as a top player in the state after competing in five varsity seasons for The Blake School. Higuchi earned 68 points this season over 26 games and led the team in assists (36). The forward also has 14 power play points.

Higuchi is committed to play Division I hockey at Yale. She led Blake to a 15-12 record which helped them earn the No. 1 seed in their section before falling to Edina in the Section 6AA championship game.

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF
IMG_0052.JPG
Minnesota Girls
All 16 teams headed to the 2023 state tournament are finalized, state brackets are set
Centennial/Spring Lake Park earns a 2-1 victory over first-seeded Maple Grove, while three other top-seeds win their respective sections.
February 18, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Minnesota Girls
Here's nine more teams heading to state after Thursday night's section finals
February 17, 2023 11:16 AM
Minnesota Girls
Rosemount headed to state for the second time ever, Proctor/Hermantown also wins its section
February 16, 2023 09:29 AM
WCHA
WCHA Notebook: Ohio State steals first place in the conference away from Minnesota
February 15, 2023 04:44 PM

Lauren O'Hara, F, Centennial/Spring Lake Park:

O'Hara is a two-time captain for Centennial/Spring Lake Park and has played five varsity seasons. Her team is 21-6-1 this year and the forward currently has 55 points over 28 games. She has a team high of goals (35), power-play points (16), and game-winning goals (8).

ADVERTISEMENT

O'Hara is committed to play Division I at Minnesota. She has been a top-three scorer on the team for the past four seasons. The Cougars are headed to the state tournament after defeating Maple Grove, 2-1, in the Section 5AA championship match.

Kamryn Van Batavia, F, Luverne:

Kamryn Van Batavia currently leads the entire state in goals scored this season with 59. She has close to 450 points right now over her six seasons on varsity for Luverne, which could possibly break the all-time scoring record in Minnesota.

The senior captain had a massive 127-point season last year as a junior, posting 83 total goals. She will play Division I hockey this fall at Minnesota State. Luverne is 21-6 so far this year and will be present at the state tournament after posting a 4-0 win over New Ulm in the Section 4A title game.

A hockey player wearing a red and white jersey skates in a game.
Minnesota Girls
Luverne's Kamryn Van Batavia could become Minnesota's all-time leading scorer
The Luverne senior currently sits at third place in all-time points scored in Minnesota girls hockey history. The Minnesota State commit currently leads the entire state in goals scored in 2022-23.
February 13, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Warroad vs Proctor-Hermantown_0784.jpg
Minnesota Girls
2023 Minnesota State High School League Girls Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL girls hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
February 18, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 18, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
021723.S.FF.Moorhead.Roseau.GHKY
Minnesota Girls
Moorhead girls advance to state tournament for first time since 2006 with win over Roseau
Kate Kosobud scored the game-winner at the 7:26 mark of the third period as the Spuds claimed the Section 8AA championship
February 16, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
021223.CARSTENSEN.jpg
Minnesota Girls
New generation of Dodge County players to get shot at a section title game
The Dodge County girls hockey team will play in a section title game this week for the fourth time in 10 years. This year's Wildcats are determined to be the first Dodge County team to win one.
February 15, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman