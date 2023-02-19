Contingent of metro-area players among Minnesota Ms. Hockey finalists

The five finalists for the 2023 Ms. Hockey award have been announced.

Find out who has a shot of earning the prestigious title, which we will be give out at the Ms. Hockey Banquet on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

Ella Boerger, F, Andover:

Boerger, a two-time captain for the Huskies, has two state titles under her belt and currently has over 200 points in her four seasons with the team. Andover is 25-3 this season and has been a top team in Class AA, coming off a state title last year in 2022 when the Huskies went undefeated. Andover will be competing at the 2023 state tournament after defeating Grand Rapids-Greenway in the Section 7AA championship match, 11-1.

Boerger is committed to St. Thomas and has a team-high of 73 points this season in 26 games. The forward has 40 goals which includes nine on the power play, five shorthanded, and six game-winners. Boerger has only lost six games in her high school career.

Ellah Hause, D, Hill-Murray:

Hause is a two-time captain for the Pioneers and finished third in total points on the team as a defender. Hause posted 44 points in 23 games this year and was a part of the U18 Team USA team this winter. Hill-Murray finished its season with a 23-4-1 overall record after losing to Gentry Academy in the Section 4AA championship game.

The defender has played five varsity seasons for Hill-Murray and will play Division I at St. Thomas. Hause helped solidify the Pioneers as a top-three team in Class AA in 2022-23.

Suzy Higuchi, F, Blake:

Higuchi, a native of Saitama, Japan, has solidified herself as a top player in the state after competing in five varsity seasons for The Blake School. Higuchi earned 68 points this season over 26 games and led the team in assists (36). The forward also has 14 power play points.

Higuchi is committed to play Division I hockey at Yale. She led Blake to a 15-12 record which helped them earn the No. 1 seed in their section before falling to Edina in the Section 6AA championship game.

Lauren O'Hara, F, Centennial/Spring Lake Park:

O'Hara is a two-time captain for Centennial/Spring Lake Park and has played five varsity seasons. Her team is 21-6-1 this year and the forward currently has 55 points over 28 games. She has a team high of goals (35), power-play points (16), and game-winning goals (8).

O'Hara is committed to play Division I at Minnesota. She has been a top-three scorer on the team for the past four seasons. The Cougars are headed to the state tournament after defeating Maple Grove, 2-1, in the Section 5AA championship match.

Kamryn Van Batavia, F, Luverne:

Kamryn Van Batavia currently leads the entire state in goals scored this season with 59. She has close to 450 points right now over her six seasons on varsity for Luverne, which could possibly break the all-time scoring record in Minnesota.

The senior captain had a massive 127-point season last year as a junior, posting 83 total goals. She will play Division I hockey this fall at Minnesota State. Luverne is 21-6 so far this year and will be present at the state tournament after posting a 4-0 win over New Ulm in the Section 4A title game.