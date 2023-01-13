College strikes twice as Armstrong/Cooper Wings beat Hopkins/Park Nordics

The Armstrong/Cooper Wings defeated the visiting Hopkins/Park Nordics 5-1 on Thursday.

The Wings took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lydia College. Ruby Monogue and Abby Hanson assisted.

The Wings increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Lydia College scored again, assisted by Abby Hanson and Claire Hanson.

Cara Cook scored early into the second period, assisted by Ava Mack.

The Wings made it 4-0 with a goal from Clare Sondrall.

Claire Riestenberg increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period.

Rowan Jansen narrowed the gap to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Avery Shaw .

Next up:

The Wings play Mankato East away on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CST at North Dale Recreation Center. The Nordics will face Anoka at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena.