Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks win on the road against North Shore Storm

A close game saw the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks just edge out the North Shore Storm on Monday. The final score was 2-1.

img_500238607_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 30, 2023 09:06 PM
Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Storm hosting the Wolverines at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center, and the Lumberjacks playing the Prowlers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

