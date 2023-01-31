Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks win on the road against North Shore Storm

A close game saw the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks just edge out the North Shore Storm on Monday. The final score was 2-1.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Storm hosting the Wolverines at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center, and the Lumberjacks playing the Prowlers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.