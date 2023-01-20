Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks got a shut out against Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks picked up a decisive home win against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Lumberjacks took the lead when Brayley Merrier scored the first goal assisted by Emily Litchke and Taylor Wick .

Taylor Wick increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Brayley Merrier and Emma Welch .

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Lumberjacks will host the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center, and the Bluejackets will visit the Hilltoppers at 6 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.