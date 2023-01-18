Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks dig deep in the third to win against Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and the visiting Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets were tied going into the third, but Cloquet-Esko-Carlton pulled away for a 2-0 victory in game action.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Lumberjacks took the lead when Brayley Merrier scored the first goal assisted by Emily Litchke and Taylor Wick .

Taylor Wick increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Brayley Merrier and Emma Welch .

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Lumberjacks will host the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center, and the Bluejackets will visit the Hilltoppers at 6 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.